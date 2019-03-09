As many readers of this column know, I teach a ladies Bible class every week. It’s something I enjoy doing – the ladies in the class are a great group of women who keep me on my toes and kindly laugh at my jokes.
Sometimes, someone brings a young child or baby to class. I’m totally fine with that. I love kids and tend to flirt with them before and after class. It’s OK even if the kids decide to provide commentary on my lesson. I’ve learned the teacher’s art of talking over them. The only disadvantage I can see is that they’re always cuter than I am and therefore a pleasant distraction from my blathering. But it’s fine.
While I don’t care if someone brings their kid to class, I realize that might not always be the case. I think of teachers in colleges who might be faced with the situation of someone bringing a young child to their lecture. Some might not like it very much. But if you’re a parent going to school and can’t get a babysitter, what are you supposed to do?
According to an article on www.foxnews.com, Morehouse college student Wayne Hayer was faced with such a dilemma. The Atlanta man had no one to care for his five-month-old daughter Assata. His wife, who normally stayed home with the child, had to do something else and Hayer didn’t want his wife to have the hassle of taking the baby on public transportation.
He remembered that his professor at the all-male college had indicated he could bring the child if he ever had to. So, with that in mind and midterms on the horizon, Hayer went to class with his backpack on his back and the baby strapped to his chest.
His professor, Nathan Alexander, was understanding. In fact, he went a step further.
According to the article, Alexander offered to hold Assata so that Hayer could “take better notes in class.” And so, the professor taught the mathematics class with the baby strapped to his chest.
The article includes pictures of the professor holding the baby while not only teaching advanced math, but consulting with a student after class. The baby is adorable (duh) but doesn’t look too interested in the lecture. Alexander appears unfazed.
The article quotes the teacher as saying he was happy to help Hayer out in the situation. Alexander felt it was important to support parents like Hayer who are going to school.
In my book, there is supporting students and there is going the extra mile for them. Alexander could have been a thing about the situation, sending Hayer out of the classroom or permitting the child but letting Hayer figure out how to divide his attention between his child and his note taking. Instead, Alexander made sure Hayer could do the best job possible while shouldering some extra responsibility for himself.
We not only need more teachers like this, we need more people like this. I’m not saying every teacher should offer to hold a baby while conducting class. But extending kindness to a student should be the norm. Now, more than ever, we need to find ways to be kind to one another.
And, in the event you bring a baby to ladies class and need someone to hold them while you take notes, I hereby volunteer. I will have to stand in line behind every other woman in that room to do so, but I’m just putting that out there.
