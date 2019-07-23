Yes, your parents paid all your bills, making it easy to believe that some things are truly free.
Get down to the basics to show you that nothing is free. Let's start with TV. Any show you watch comes with a price: commercials. Yes, commercials doing their best to secure your attention.
Go more basic, go to the mail box, what do you get? Sales papers and gobs of mail addressed to Resident. Check the cost of postage; it's recently gone out of control. Fifty cents to send a standard letter is the cheapest. Try sending a little 2 ounce toy; $3 if you're lucky. And what do you do with all that junk mail? You put it into the garbage. Now you must pay for garbage disposal.
What about the back ache from taking these heavy-loaded garbage cans to the street side for pick up. Yes, it goes to health care. Believe me, nothing is free.
And you want a government to provide everything you need free. The government (any kind) does not supply you free stuff. Get this in your mind: The government takes from you what it needs to govern; it is called taxes. No nation exists without collection of taxes. Basic economics: Government can only exist by extracting operation funds from the governed. Yes, it might have some welfare programs (give aways) but it is paid for through taxes. Socialist government, democratic governments, it is the same. Nothing is free.
Why is everyone fighting over the give aways like health care, minimum wage for all, and true happiness is open borders? Because it is a power struggle. The left says raise taxes. The right says raise business.
There it is: Socialism, no property ownership (government owns everything) or right, business freedoms and property ownership, the foundation of liberty, freedom of choice.
Wake up. Nothing of material is free. Even ideologies are not free. The cost is staggering.
Ralph Z. Bell
Lake Placid
Get off the cross. You take advantage daily of socialist programs. Medicare, SOCIAL Security, the national infrastructure, FEMA, etc. Getting your information of Faux Gnus will distort your view of the real world. The current occupant of the Oval Office proves that daily.
Get off the anti-Christian bandwagon. What are you so frightened of? The various Christian churches do more social good than any other organization, and do it because Christ commands it, out of love. All you have is hate, a small mind and lack of education and knowledge.
