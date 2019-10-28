After Ron Desantis was elected as governor of Florida, his first move was signing an executive order to relieve Scott Israel from his duties as sheriff of Broward County. Many criticized Sheriff Israel due to the events that followed two mass shootings under his watch.
The first event that started a poor track record was the disastrous response to the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting in 2017. While the individual deputy did an excellent job in taking down the gunman in just 90 seconds, the rest of the agency failed to set up an organized command center. This caused massive confusion, both among civilians and police officers who simply were not qualified for an event of this magnitude.
Ultimately, the event that led to Israel’s demise was the response to Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Shooting. It was here that three Broward County sheriff’s deputies were disciplined for not responding to the active shooter. With this in mind, the Florida Senate did right by removing Scott Israel from office. He was not capable of carrying out the duties of sheriff, which can be proven simply by looking at those he was supposed to lead.
It was a simple thought process: Sheriff Israel could not carry out his duties, so he should not be a sheriff to begin with. His deputies were simply trained inadequately and it showed when the people needed them the most. Take the shooting at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, an event that showed this lack in training. As previously mentioned, the deputies who took down the attacker did an excellent job in the take down. However, the response to the shooting was the part that showed a lack of training.
With the massive police presence on the scene was the influx of police vehicles, which many police officers were abandoning in the middle of the road. This often blocked ambulances, evacuation routes, and other essential people from responding to the scene. After police responded to the scene, the communication methods were not prepared to handle this shooting. Many of the radio frequencies were too flooded to handle that many people. This caused many messages to be distorted and unclear, causing even more chaos in the airport.
You could always argue that removing Sheriff Israel from office was too harsh, but ultimately it was his department that committed this basic mistakes. He is ultimately responsible for training all new recruits and ensuring they have all the necessary training to respond to these events. This is the equivalent of a restaurant being shut down due to sanitation issues. The owner of that business may not be the one committing all of these mistakes, but they still face the repercussions because they are the ones in charge.
At the end of the day, Sheriff Israel had to ensure all of his deputies had the training to face large scale events. This is especially true when considering the size and population of Broward County. He is the one who was in charge of the department during the shooting and he is responsible for their actions. Even in our law enforcement, accountability has to be seen just as it was in the case of Sheriff Israel.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.
Mass shootings in the US spark a need to find the closest scapegoat to keep the attention away from the gun savages. It must be someone's fault other than that of a society who worships guns above all else.
