“Extreme cruelty case” was the headline and “23 dead animals found on property in various stages of decay” was the sub-title. The female was arrested and charged with 72 counts of third-degree animal cruelty. The law rightly protects life of animals.
But, if she had been a medical doctor and performed an abortion (taking a human life), she would have been praised by many as a good, decent doctor. Or if she had been pregnant and demanded an abortion (taking a human life), she would have been honored in exercising her rights. Consistency, where art thou?
“Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness; who substitute bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter! Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes and clever in their own sight.” (Isaiah 5:20,21)
America is drowning herself in the blood/murder of innocent children. O, yes, there be accountability, just like the above mentioned animal cruelty. You can bank on it.
Frank Parker
Sebring
