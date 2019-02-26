This week my poor pup Chien got a thorn stuck in his paw. He is especially protective of his paws, and really hates to have them touched or grabbed. As you can imagine, this made the task of removing the thorn quite difficult.
I tried for a while to remain calm and let him come to me in a relaxed manner. However, after a few hours I realized that he probably wouldn’t ever come up to me begging to have has paws inspected. At this point I had to move on to Plan B which mostly revolved around pulling him over to me and forcing him to let me look.
He was cowering in his kennel and reluctantly let himself be pulled out. After looking at all four paws I figured that there were no more thorns and he was fine. But, after that Chien started acting weird.
He didn’t want to play or lay with me on the couch. He wouldn’t come over to me when I called him, and instead anytime I would say “‘come here Chien” he would go and sit in his kennel.
I figured the best thing to do would be to ignore him. After all, he has always been obsessed with me, following me from room to room even. I figured he would get over it quickly.
However, that night Chien chose to sleep in his kennel. He would only come out for walks or to eat and drink. I started to feel really bad, like I had traumatized my dog. Or at the very least broken his trust.
As the days continued I got more and more worried about Chien. He was really not acting like himself. He wasn’t being rambunctious or hyper or relatively in my face at all. But, he was eating and still responding for the most part so I just figured waiting it out couldn’t hurt.
And I am happy to say that it didn’t hurt anything to wait. Or, at least not anything I have noticed this far. Though, he is still not being himself entirely. As time has gone on he has gotten less and less timid.
He doesn’t spend long amounts of time in his kennel anymore, he is excited when I come home from being gone or when I ask him “Do you want to go on a walk?” It’s nice to see him feeling better, but I still feel bad about making him nervous around me. Especially because I was only trying to help him. Was I just supposed to leave the thorn in there?
This experience has taught me to be more aware of the way my actions affect others, including my dog. I never think of myself as a scary person, however I scared my dog when I was trying to help him, and it caused him to act really differently. I’m hoping to see Chien get back to his only self entirely in the next week or so.
