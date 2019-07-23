When I was a small boy, my father used to say actions speak louder than words. I am now 84 years old and know this to be true.

President Trump states that “Squad four" hate America. They are all elected to the United States Congress by people in their district without the help of Russia.

I think that he hates America. He sides with Russia over the United States on almost every issue, denies climate change is caused by humans when all top scientists in the world agree that it is. He continues to roll back environmental regulations, which threatens life as we know it in the United States.

I also believe that President Trump hates America because he refused to fight for it when he dodged the draft.

He is allowed to have his opinion about the squad as well as I am allowed to have my opinion about him.

Jacob Goodman

Sebring

