If you have never done so, pay a visit to the Highlands County Family YMCA, located just off Hammock Road. From 5:00 in the morning until late evening the Y is alive with activities for people of all ages.
As you enter, you’ll be given a cheerful welcome at the front desk. You might then head to the Justin K Ward Aquatic Center where you could see a group participating in a water aerobics class, individuals swimming laps or the swim team practicing. Move on to the Thakkar Wellness Center and you’ll find a large, well equipped fitness center, including a rock climbing wall. There are additional rooms where classes are taught and a covered basketball court.
Membership in the YMCA is $58 per month for a couple and just $72 monthly for a family. The YMCA tallies membership units, be they singles, couples or families. At this time they have more than 1,000 membership units.
For many, the monthly fee may well be covered under one’s insurance plan as insurers know that staying fit reduces the need for medical attention, thereby reducing claims. Check your policy to see if any of the following is covered: Silver Sneakers, Optum or Silver & Fit.
Strength Train Together is a new program run by the strength training team. It started just this month and is offered Monday through Friday at various times through the day. This program has attracted people aged from 19 to 75 in classes of 15 to a maximum of 20. The goal of the program is to strengthen muscles and joints to allow participants to stay healthy and enjoy a long life.
Biggest Loser Boot Camp could be just what is needed to allow you to fulfill your New Year’s resolution to lose weight. The multi-week course includes nutrition classes as well as fitness activities with workouts that are always changing. The class is held Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. It attracts the very sedentary couch potatoes, who need to make a drastic change, right up to very fit athletes, who want to continue to enhance their fitness levels.
Boot Camp meets at 5:15 and 5:45 Monday, Wednesday and Friday. This is an opportunity to get in a varied exercise program before heading off to work or getting the kids off to school. At the end of the 60 or 90 minute workout, participants will be totally drained.
Laura Van Fleet, the YMCA’s dynamic Health and Wellness Director is in charge of Boot Camp. She was raised in Ocala and spent 8 years traveling to California, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, while her husband was in the Marine Corps, before moving to Sebring. She has been with the Highlands County Family YMCA for 10 years. Van Fleet, mother of four, aged 20, 17, 16 and 13, puts in a full day, arriving at the Y at 4:30 in the morning, heading home midday and returning to teach evening classes. She loves the new challenges her job presents daily and is happy to be able to help YMCA members to become healthier versions of themselves.
Soccer Signups – Soccer registration for ages 3 to 14 is taking place right now. The first game will be on February 23rd.
For more information about the YMCA and what it has to offer you and your family, stop by for a tour or visit www.highlandsymca.org.
