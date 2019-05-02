All four IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship classes. Two hours and 40 minutes of hard-fought racing.
That’s what’s on tap for Sunday’s Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio, the fourth round of the 12-race 2019 WeatherTech Championship season. The series is visiting the 2.258-mile, 13-turn circuit in Lexington, Ohio for the second consecutive season following last year’s return to the popular road course after a five-year absence.
Whether you will be one of the many loyal race fans at the track this weekend, watching NBCSN’s live telecast beginning Sunday at 1:30 p.m. or following the action throughout the weekend through IMSA Radio’s coverage on IMSA.com, RadioLeMans.com and SiriusXM Radio Channel 202 (Streaming 972), here are a few things to keep an eye on:
Championship Battles
It’s still early – after all, this is only the fourth round of the season – but the time is now for teams in all four classes to position themselves for a championship run heading into the summer. And it’s really anybody’s race in all four classes.
In the lead Daytona Prototype international (DPi) class, four points are separating the top four teams in the standings. Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts winners Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani lead the way in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R with 92 points, but defending Mid-Ohio winners Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor are hot on their heels in the No. 7 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 DPi, just two points behind.
Filipe Albuquerque and Joao Barbosa – winners in last month’s BUBBA burger Sports Car Grand Prix at Long Beach – are third in the standings in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi with 89 points, while 2019 Rolex 24 At Daytona winners Jordan Taylor and Renger van der Zande are fourth in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi with 88 points.
In the LMP2 class, seven points separate current leaders Cameron Cassels and Kyle Masson in the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports ORECA LMP2 machine from No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports driver Matt McMurry – who welcomes a new co-driver this weekend in Eric Lux.
In GT Le Mans (GTLM), defending Mid-Ohio winners Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor are carrying both the points lead and the momentum of their victory last month at Long Beach in the No. 912 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR back to Buckeye State.
But not by much. They’re only four points (91-87) ahead of a tie between their teammates in the No. 911 Porsche, Nick Tandy and Patrick Pilet, who won at Sebring, and the GTLM season champions for the past two years, Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia in the No. 3 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R.
The GT Daytona (GTD) standings are deceptive. Right now, the No. 11 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracán team of Mirko Bortolotti, Rik Breukers and Rolf Ineichen have a 16-point lead in the standings by virtue of their victories at both Daytona and Sebring.
But they’re an IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup-only program in 2019 and will not be racing at Mid-Ohio. So that means the WeatherTech Championship GTD race is wide open. No. 12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 co-drivers Townsend Bell and Frankie Montecalvo are the effective leaders coming into the weekend with 53 points, just one ahead of No. 44 Magnus Racing Lamborghini co-drivers Andy Lally and John Potter.
With 52 points, No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 co-drivers Trent Hindman and Mario Farnbacher are just one point behind the No. 44 squad and two behind the No. 12 duo. Ben Keating and Jeroen Bleekemolen – co-drivers of the No. 33 Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports GT3 – currently have 51 points.
Speaking of Championships
This weekend will mark the debut of the new, seven-race WeatherTech Sprint Cup competition for the GTD class. It will use the same points-scoring format as the overall WeatherTech Championship, but will recognize the top performers in the seven GTD races that are two-hours and 40-minutes in length or shorter.
The launch of the WeatherTech Sprint Cup brings with it two teams and one manufacturer that are debuting this weekend. McLaren will make its first-ever appearance as a GTD manufacturer with Compass Racing and co-drivers Paul Holton and Matt Plumb sharing the No. 76 McLaren 720S GT3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.