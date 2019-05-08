LEXINGTON, Ohio – A year ago, Acura Team Penske celebrated its first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship victory in the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio with a sweep of the top two podium spots.
No. 6 Acura ARX-05 Daytona Prototype international (DPi) co-drivers Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron came home second that day as their teammates in the No. 7, Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor, celebrated the victory. Following Sunday’s two-hour and 40-minute battle at the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, it was the No. 6 team’s turn to celebrate.
Montoya and Cameron turned the tables on the weekend-long battle with Mazda Team Joest in Sunday’s race – showing speed when it mattered most, both on the racetrack and on pit road. Montoya took the lead with an hour and 18 minutes remaining following the middle pit-stop sequence and the No. 6 Acura outmuscled Tristan Nunez in the Motul Pole Award-winning No. 77 Mazda RT24-P DPi, pulling away on a restart with 24 minutes remaining to win by 2.022 seconds.
“I think we just executed well,” Montoya said. “We had been unlucky with mechanical issues and stuff this year, but we executed today the way it needed to be. It’s nice to finally put it together, it’s a pretty big day.”
It was the first WeatherTech Championship win for Acura Team Penske since last year’s race at Mid-Ohio. Montoya picked up his first WeatherTech Championship win and his fourth IMSA win after recording three previous Rolex 24 At Daytona triumphs in GRAND-AM competition. For Cameron, the victory was his 13th in IMSA competition – including 11 in the WeatherTech Championship and one each in GRAND-AM and the American Le Mans Series.
“It’s really satisfying to win today,” Cameron said. “We definitely didn’t expect to have the year we had last year. Or even the first couple of races this year, so it’s really nice to have a really close to perfect race today.”
Mazda Team Joest swept the final two spots on the podium led by Nunez and co-driver Oliver Jarvis in second aboard the No. 77. Jonathan Bomarito and past IndyCar champion and Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay – standing in for regular driver Harry Tincknell – came home third in the No. 55 Mazda DPi.
LMP2 Class
In the LMP2 class, No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA co-drivers Eric Lux and Matt McMurry scored a dominating victory, their first of the season in the WeatherTech Championship, after the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports ORECA driven at the time by Cameron Cassels encountered difficulties on the opening lap of the race.
It was McMurry’s first-ever victory in IMSA competition, and was the fifth IMSA win – but first WeatherTech Championship victory – for Lux.
“It feels good to have luck on our side this time, McMurry said. “It was nice just to have a clean race where we could just put down laps and stay clean and end up on the top step of the podium.”
Next up for the WeatherTech Championship is the 100-minute Chevrolet Sports Car Classic at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park on Saturday, June 1. The race will feature the DPi and GT Daytona (GTD) classes.
