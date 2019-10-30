In reference to the Highlands News- Sun’s Oct. 25th front page article, “Bills aim to add water safety, Bible to school curriculum”:
Having been a physical education teacher in my former life, I certainly understand the importance of WSI (water safety instruction). I do not, however, think it should be part of the curricula K-12 nor do I understand why legislators think it should be mandatory for the following reasons:
1. Classroom instruction for the younger students would have a minimal affect on their ability to transfer from classroom instruction to practical use but could give the younger children (say K-3) a false sense that they could handle themselves in water. So they might just try it.
2. Actual physical instruction would be cost prohibitive to all but those at the facilities that have pools. It would involve transportation to one of those facilities from most if not all elementary schools.
3. The current curricula requirements are barely being met now because of time restrictions. Just think what another subject and/or weekly trip to a pool would do to time set aside for actual learning — even if this WSI requirement was to be considered as P.E. time.
4. If parents are going to take their children to a pool, it should only make sense that they make sure those children have WSI. If there is a pool at the family’s home, parents should make sure young children cannot enter the secured pool area without an adult and to make sure their children have WSI, whether from them or an outside agency. Parents must take some responsibilities for their children’s safety.
5. I am sure some smaller schools do not even have pools to use for instruction — at least not from where I come. Would those students have to be bussed to far locations?
My daughter currently teaches in Highlands County and, trust me, she is always concerned about not having enough instructional time without subjects being added to the curriculum.
I might suggest that if legislators insist on this addition to students’ learning, that since most physical education instructors, “YMCA” employees and certified life guards are certified in WSI, the district might offer free WSI to elementary students at the pools in the district on Saturdays for one month. Of course, instructors should be paid extra. It would still be less expensive than bussing all students. Dates, times and age stipulations would have to be determined — keeping in mind many parents have children in more than one age group and can’t spend all Saturday at the pool.
As far as Bible study offered in schools goes that is a big “No” for me. Would Bible study for all religions be offered? (not possible or pragmatic). If just for Christians, will some alternative be offered to non-Christians or non-believers? Most religious institutions offer Bible study at their facilities and that is where that instruction should stay. Again, even as an elective, it would be taking away from school-time educational instruction.
Vicki Edwards is an Avon Park resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.