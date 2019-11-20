For 20 years the organizers of Highlands County Ag Venture have been pouring their hearts, minds and souls into teaching and promoting Florida agriculture to our elementary school third graders at the Highlands County Fairgrounds. Hundreds and hundreds of volunteers and local students have participated during the past 20 years in preparing, setting up, educating and then removing everything and storing for the next year. What’s really great is when previous third grade attendees come back to Ag Venture to participate in promoting Florida agriculture and farming.
The “dream team” of organizers and board members of Highlands Ag Venture go one step beyond enhancing the agriculture knowledge of third graders. Entertaining and feeding adults usually happens the night before Ag Venture opens for the excited children of our county and is tagged “Adult Night.”
A festive atmosphere that goes on rain or shine includes a local country music band, big tents for enjoying a delicious slice of grilled rib eye beef, fresh corn and a baked potato and, of course, homemade vanilla ice cream. This year, as in years before, interested adults took tours of the agriculture stations where experts would give detailed descriptions on where milk comes from or how a honey bee makes honey. All facets of Florida agriculture are explained with the opportunity to ask questions or maybe sample a fresh taste of homemade butter. All of this goodness of locally grown cuisine also raises funds to offset expenses of putting on this huge undertaking.
People show up to pick up their takeout meals or huddle underneath the tents on this perfect Tuesday evening in Sebring and enjoy the steak dinner while discussing local politics, how work is moving along or how the grandkids are doing. This years adult night event was another success because our community supports one another and especially our children. Our children are better off after this event, learning and knowing the importance of farmers, ranchers, growers, dairy producers and agriculture in general.
Thank you to all that make this Highlands Ag Venture extravaganza happen year after year!
