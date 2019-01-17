Sebring – AdventHealth is expanding its partnership with Sebring International Raceway to be the Official Health Care Partner of the circuit and each of its events.
The AdventHealth care team will begin comprehensive, on-site services at the exclusive Midway medical center during the 67th Annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, March 13-16. As a part of the multi-year agreement, the hospital will also provide medical care to fans during the WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring and the Michelin IMSA Encore races.
“AdventHealth is committed to partnering with our communities to provide the best care possible, and this is an exciting opportunity to team up with Sebring International Raceway and bring our unique brand of inspired, compassionate care to the track,” said Randy Surber, President and CEO of AdventHealth Sebring. “We look forward to helping drivers and fans stay in peak condition during the race season.”
In addition to providing care during major race events, AdventHealth will serve as the official hospital for drivers, fans and employees during all track activities.
AdventHealth will also expand the partnership with the Sebring International Raceway to provide motorsports-themed community events to benefit the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation, AdventHealth Lake Placid Foundation, AdventHealth Wauchula Foundation and surrounding communities.
“AdventHealth Sebring and the entire AdventHealth system have been leaders in our community and throughout Florida for more than 100 years,” said Wayne Estes, president and general manager of Sebring International Raceway. “With this new partnership we will not only be providing our competitors and guests with the highest level of medical care possible, but we have associated ourselves with a premier partner with standards and a mission that our entire company and industry embraces.”
The March 13 race kicks off the SuperSebring weekend. The races will be featured both nationally and internationally.
