SEBRING — Two hospitals in Polk County, run by Community Health Systems, could become Adventist Health System facilities, if a bid to buy them closes.
AdventHealth, a faith-based health system, has signed definitive agreements to purchase the 193-bed Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center in Davenport and the 160-bed Lake Wales Medical Center in Lake Wales.
The agreement also includes the hospitals’ related businesses, physician clinic operations and outpatient services.
Officials with the company said they could not facilitate interviews, with the deal still pending. However, they did confirm the move to purchase the two hospitals is being worked through by AdventHealth and affiliates of CHS.
The transactions are expected to be complete in late third quarter of this year, before the end of September. Each of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.
“We are excited about the opportunity to offer our unique promise of whole-person care to these communities and look forward to extending our mission to the team members, physicians, patients and residents of Polk County and the surrounding area,” said Terry Shaw, president/CEO of AdventHealth.
Daryl Tol, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division said Polk County is one of Florida’s fastest growing regions, and AdventHealth wants to keep health care services at a steady pace of improvement “so these communities can also be one of the state’s healthiest.”
“We look forward to bringing our philosophy of whole-person care — caring for the body, mind and spirit — to residents in Polk County,” Tol said.
CEOs of Heart of Florida and LWRMC said they anticipated positive improvements.
“Our hospitals are very important to our communities and we look forward to working with AdventHealth to build upon the care we provide,” said Ann Barnhart, CEO of Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center. “We believe this will allow for a seamless experience of quality health care delivery to these communities.”
“AdventHealth is well-respected for their work to sustain and enhance medical services and we are excited to work with them to benefit our patients and community,” said Rebecca Brewer, CEO of Lake Wales Medical Center. “Our hospital has been taking care of our neighbors, friends and family for many years and this will continue in the future.”
Leapfrog hospital safety score, at www.hospitalsafetygrade.org, rated Heart of Florida as an “A” and rated Lake Wales Regional as “D.”
Both Highlands County AdventHealth facilities are rated “A.”
AdventHealth’s corporate communications office in Orlando stated that the hospital system has had a longstanding commitment to serving the uninsured and underinsured and invests in the latest technologies, leading physicians, trains future clinicians, pioneers new treatments and research, pours millions of dollars into local communities and helps community partners who rely on the hospital’s support.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.