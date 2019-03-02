SEBRING — Hospital staff and physicians thronged Tim Lewis Jr.’s race car on Thursday during a hospital picnic that served as a kickoff to the upcoming 12 Hours of Sebring.
Doctors, nurses and staff climbed into the seat of the KMW Motor Sports Michelin Pilot Challenge Team Car #5 and looked at its unique features, including its safety bar and removable steering wheel. Periodically, Lewis would turn on the engine for an even more realistic experience.
Dr. Sylvester Onyishi, a staff urologist at AdventHealth, climbed behind the wheel. “This is cool,” he said.
In addition to chatting with Lewis and getting his autograph, participants feasted on a catered lunch completed with traditional burgers, veggie burgers, pasta salad, fruit and chips.
“I came out to support AdventHealth. This is my first time at the facility,” Lewis said. “The staff are amazing and the facility looks great. AdventHealth is the new partner for the races. I’m looking forward to seeing them at the track. I’m thrilled to have their support.”
Lewis has been going to Sebring with his dad since he was 3 years old. “I’ve always been a sports car fan,” he said. He has raced professionally from 2006 to 2009. “I took a few years off, and I am back at it now.
“I’ve known KMW Motorsports my whole adult life,” Lewis said. “I’m happy to be working with them. It’s almost like family. They are some of the best professionals in the industry. I couldn’t be happier.”
Jenna Marquat, a sterile processing technician, said, “I think this is a great event. I had a veggie burger, and I plan to take a seat in the race car.”
Kaylie Lindsey, an RN who will work in the medical building at the races, said, “I usually work the Saturday of race week, the actual race day. It’s very exciting to be a part of it, to be on the front line. I’m an ER nurse anyway.
“The medical suite opens Tuesday, and there is a section for fans and a section for drivers,” Lindsey said.
“If a car crashes and doesn’t start up and go, the driver has to go to the medical building to be cleared before getting back on the track,” she said.
“AdventHealth Medical team is honored to partner with Sebring International Raceway,” Nancy Christensen, from AdventHealth, said.
“The physicians, advanced practitioners, and nurses staffing the Infield and Midway Medical units are prepared to extend our healing ministry and the highest-quality care to the racing teams and spectators,” Christensen said. “Certainly, we hope everyone has a safe and fun-filled week, but if our services are needed, we are ready to provide world-class care at this world-class event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.