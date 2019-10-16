By JIM TAYLOR
SEBRING — AdventHealth Sebring presented its Pink on Parade event on Saturday evening with a 1K walk or 5K run. The Pink on Parade is more than just a walking or running event to raise money. According to the website, it is a celebration of “the brave women in our community battling breast cancer, survivors who have won their fight and those who shine on through their loved ones.”
According to Christen Johnson, AdventHealth Heartland Region Director of Foundation and Volunteer Services, back in 2014 they “developed a fund to financially support men and women who could not afford a breast cancer screening. Since this program’s inception they have assisted more than 200 community members who would never have taken the time to schedule a mammogram because they could not afford it.”
Johnson also noted in October of 2017, “Our Sebring Foundation Board set a campaign goal to raise $200,000 to purchase an Automated Whole Breast Ultrasound Machine. Because of each and every one of you and your continued support, we are happy to say that Breast Machine was installed Dec. 3, 2018.”
“This new technology can spot cancer smaller than a chocolate chip and our goal is to find breast cancer in its smallest stage,” she said.
AdventHealth Marketing Director Cathy Albritton, an 11-ear breast cancer survivor, stated that it warms everyone’s heart when they come to an event like this.
“As a survivor, I am so glad to see so many people that care. I feel thankful and blessed, we also want to make sure that every woman in Highlands County gets a breast exam and/or a mammogram. Most breast cancers are found with a mammogram.”
Albritton also noted that for those that can not afford it, they have a mammography fund and right now they are offering the mammogram for $99 and you can make your appointment all the way through December, 2020.
“That is the wonderful thing about technology these days, a mammogram will catch it at the earliest, before Stage 1.”
“We have the latest technology and three different places women can go to get mammograms. We encourage everyone to get a mammogram, especially starting at the age 40, unless your mother had it, then start 10 years before the age she got it.”
In the 1K walk, there were 37 finishers, with Kim Lehman pacing the field with a time of 12:48.1 to edge Alicia Harrison (12:48.6) and Nyomi Reid (12:49.4).
In the 5K, the overall winner was Noah Roth with a time of 18:17.5, while Martha Hernandez was the first female to cross to the finish line with a time of 23:52.
