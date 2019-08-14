TAMPA — AdventHealth Tampa has opened a new Epilepsy Monitoring Unit that is the only unit of its kind in Tampa Bay. AdventHealth Tampa now has the only neuroscience unit with five beds dedicated specifically for treating and monitoring patients with seizures. It also includes a control room where highly trained specialists can observe patients utilizing telemedicine capabilities that allow 24/7 monitoring of up to 24 patients not only at AdventHealth Tampa, but at other facilities including AdventHealth Connerton, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth Carrollwood.
“We are committed to being on the forefront of innovation and to bringing the best doctors and most advanced technology possible to our community,” said Denyse Bales-Chubb, President and CEO of AdventHealth Tampa. “We want to make it easy and provide leading edge medical care for complex issues right here in Tampa Bay so people don’t have to travel when they need specialty care.”
AdventHealth has partnered with Compumedics, the world’s leading supplier of sleep, neurological monitoring and brain research systems to bring the latest technology and software systems to AdventHealth Tampa. This kind of leading-edge innovation allows experts in our neurology department to better diagnose and treat people who have seizures.
“This is groundbreaking for our team and will allow us to transform the quality of neurological care we are able to provide for patients in our region,” said Dr. Nancy Rodgers-Neame, Medical Director of the AdventHealth Tampa Epilepsy Center. “This kind of expanded monitoring capability means a better diagnosis, the ability to offer expert neurological care quickly throughout our hospitals in the Tampa Bay area, shorter hospital stays and better surgical outcomes.”
Nurses and technicians who are specially trained in the treatment, diagnosis and monitoring of patients with seizure disorders will be present continuously on the unit. The partnership with Compumedics will also allow groundbreaking research to happen at AdventHealth Tampa.
“Compumedics is encouraged by AdventHealth Tampa’s fundamental experience and skill as a superb key opinion-leading reference center of excellence,” said Dr. David Burton, Executive Chairman of Compumedics. “Compumedics is also committed to building upon the relationship to continue our collaboration with AdventHealth to apply the best of class neurological clinical and research methodologies and technology, whilst at the same time engaging in new technology and healthcare projects capable of enhancing and positively transforming brain healthcare.”
The Compumedics technology also makes it easy for AdventHealth team members to record, share and store high quality video and EEG signals.
AdventHealth Tampa is one of the largest epilepsy centers in Florida.
