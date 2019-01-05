After school tennis classes are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring. The classes run from Jan. 7 to Feb. 1, and are for youngsters ages 4-18 and are run by USPTA certified professional Horace Watkis. The four-week sessions which include one session a week, are for any skill level. Tiny Tots, ages 4-6, are on Tuesday’s from 3:15 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $37. Future Champs, ages 6-12, are any day of the week from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the cost is $45.
Pre-Tournament Academy is Wednesday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60. High School Team level is Thursday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60.
For more information, call Watkis at 863-414-2164 or 863-386-4282. Email is horacewatkis@hotmail.com.
Sebring Senior Softball
Sign up now for Sebring senior softball. If you were born in 1950 or before you are eligible for the over 70 league. Call John Kloet at 414-2926 or Bill Todd 385-5632.
To sign up for the 50 and over league call Gary Kindle at 835-2405. Starting time for 70 league is 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. The 50 and over league plays at noon on Tuesday and Thursday. Games to be played at Highland County Sports Complex.
Lake Placid Senior Softball
The Lake Placid Senior Softball League is currently practicing for the 2019 season on Mondays and Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m. at the Lake June Ballfield. Interested men 60 and over should come with their bat, glove, and enthusiasm to sign up and get in shape for the upcoming season which will run from January through March. League games will be played at the County Sports Complex. For further league information please visit lpsoftball.com.
