After school tennis classes are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring. The classes run through March 29, and are for youngsters ages 4-18 and are run by USPTA certified professional Horace Watkis.
The four-week sessions which include one session a week, are for any skill level. Tiny Tots, ages 4-6, are on Tuesday’s from 3:15 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $37. Future Champs, ages 6-12, are any day of the week from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the cost is $45.
Pre-Tournament Academy is Wednesday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60. High School Team level is Thursday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60.
For more information, call Watkis at 863-414-2164 or 863-386-4282. Email is horacewatkis@hotmail.com.
Pickleball Tournament
The Dink Into Spring mixed doubles tournament to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Highlands County will be held at the Sun ‘n Lake Racquet Club on March 2. The organizer is Dhruv Manik, a grade 11 student in the International Baccalaureate program at Sebring High School.
The tournament is Dhruv’s CAS (Creativity, Action, Service) project for school. The CAS project is to get the students involved in giving back to the community. Dhruv loves pickleball, a sport played by seniors but not by many younger folk, so organizing a tournament was a perfect fit.
Once he had decided to run the tournament as his project, he looked around to see how he could best use any profits generated by the event. He heard of the Boys and Girls Club’s need for funding and when he visited the club found that their funds are low and their needs are many. The club provides after school meals and tutoring for youth and he saw this as the perfect fit to meet the objectives of his project.
Manik has found great support for his tournament and any of the sporting goods donated will be turned over to the Boys and Girls Club.
Information can be found by contacting Dhruv at dhruvmanik23@gmail.com. Players of all ages are encouraged to come out to support this worthwhile endeavor.
Samaritan’s Touch Golf Tournament
The 7th annual Samaritan’s Touch Care Center Benefit Golf tournament will be held on Saturday, March 2 at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club. Registration is at 7:30 and a shotgun start is at 8 a.m. This is a four-person scramble format with a cost of $260 per team. Checks should be made payable to Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, and mailed to 3015 Herring Ave, Sebring, FL 33870. For more information, please contact Abigail Doucet at communityEngagement@samaritanstouch.org or (863) 471-1870 ext. 102.
Lady Of Grace Golf Tournament
The annual Our Lady of Grace Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held on March 2 at the newly renovated Pinecrest Golf Club in Avon Park. The format will be a four — person scramble with prizes galore for both men and women. Tee time is 8 a.m., but players are advised to sign in before 7:30. The fee is $65 per person, or $260 for a foursome. Fees incude golf, a golf cart, refreshments, lunch and prizes.
Entry forms are available online at ologap.org and may be submitted to Pinecrest GC (tel. 453-7555), Our Lady of Grace Church (tel. 453-4757), or to Dennis Kellner at Warren’s Auto Sales, 811 Hwy 27 S, Avon Park, 33825 (tel.449-2135). The Pinecrest course, a Donald Ross original design with new greens, is reported to be in its finest condition since the 1950s when it hosted the first televised PGA tournament. Be sure to get your entry in as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.