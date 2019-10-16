By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — Phone calls from scared Avon Park High School students brought parents running to the scene of the accident they were involved in on Tuesday afternoon. Other parents met their children at the high school after they were returned to the school by another bus.
Only two students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, school officials said. Highlands County School Board Superintendent Dr. Brenda Longshore, who was on scene, said the bus driver was convinced to go to the local hospital to be checked out.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials stated that Bus 111, with 21 students on board, was heading west on State Road 17 while a white Ford F-150 extended cab was headed east. For an unknown reason as of press time on Tuesday, the Ford crossed the center line and hit the bus head-on.
HCSO officials said while the accident was still under investigation, the preliminary findings are the F-150 driver will be found at fault.
The male driver of the Ford and the female passenger were both taken to the local hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.
School board representatives and teachers huddled the children under a large shade tree at 621 SR 17. Neighbors seeing lights of the first responders and kids under the trees arrived with coolers full of water.
“I am thankful the kids were OK and calm,” Dr. Longshore said. “The parents were calm, and so was the administration. The first responders were quick to the scene and careful and compassionate with the kids.”
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge was also on the scene and was thrilled that the bus was designed to take such a hit to the front and still have much of the bus intact. Lethbridge said the bus was not a new one. He said to his untrained eye, the bus was totaled.
“The vast majority of the bus was intact,” he said. “Thankfully, they are designed well.”
As the wreck was being cleaned up, APHS Principal Danielle Erwin left a school member at 621 SR 17 in order to route any parents who arrived late to go to the school.
City of Avon Park, HCSO, and Highlands county EMS were on scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.