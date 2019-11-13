SEBRING — “OJ is good for me!” a third grade class of students repeated in unison Tuesday as they headed to their next adventure at Ag-Venture at the Highlands County Fairgrounds.
The three-day event, which continues today and Thursday, involves scores of volunteers who give the county’s third graders a hands-on experience of the importance of agriculture in Highlands County.
Darlene Phypers, one of the three co-chairs of the program, noted it was the 20th year for Ag-Venture.
“It has been wonderful; the volunteers all show up and do what they are supposed to do,” she said.
Citrus grower Ray Royce said it is his 19th year at Ag-Venture.
“It is always good to visit with the kids and explain the role that agriculture plays in Highlands County,” he said. “It is a big role.
“We talk about citrus, which is still one of the leading industries in Highlands County. We have about 8.5 million orange trees covering about 13% of the county.”
The event features a journey for students through 14 different agriculture stations where students plant caladium bulbs, taste alligator tail, get a close look at farm animals and much more.
Johanne Lauchman, former owner of Henscratch Farms, said she is carrying on her tradition at Ag-Venture and having a lot of fun.
She informed the students about grapes and gave the students a quiz review on all the byproducts from grapes including juice, jelly, raisins, Christmas wreaths and pig food.
The students get an opportunity to make the juice. They split the skins and crush the grapes. They taste white jelly and they do vinegar and raisins “so it is a pretty extensive station,” Lauchman said.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton noted it was her 20th year at the beef station informing the students about the things they get from a cow and the beef byproducts.
It is the second year at Ag-Venture for Rick Pontius and his wife, Vickie, who were at the citrus station where students squeezed fresh orange juice.
Vicki said they were excited and waiting to see their niece, a third grade teacher whose class will be stopping by the citrus station.
The Ag-Venture program is free to the schools and students. All public, private and home-schooled third grade students are included in the program.
Upon their arrival at Ag-Venture, each student receives a brightly colored cowboy hat to distinguish their group and set them in the mood to be ready for Ag-Venture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.