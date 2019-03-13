Hey Congress, I thought we all decided one way or the other, to leave our clocks alone. I know you think so little of the citizenry that we need help from you telling us when we should breathe, but even today's graduating students can tell time, if it is in a digital format!
Dave Doty
Lake Placid
