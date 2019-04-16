Have you ever listened to a group of seniors talking about all of their maladies? You will hear: who’s your cardiologist, who’s your rheumatologist, who’s your urologist …? And you think to yourself, “am I going to sound like that some day when I get old. Is that all I am going to have to talk about?”
If you are worried about it, you need to see Roswitha Browne to realize it doesn’t have to be that way. She has an addiction that keeps her body, mind, and spirit young. She will be the first to tell you that she is addicted to traveling. It is no wonder she is an addict: She was born in Switzerland, raised there and in England, and speaks six languages.
She has already been to over 100 countries. Browne has traveled to the seven corners of the world. She survived the Dalton Highway to Alaska. She has taken a dip in the ocean in Antarctica. She has climbed the Perito Moreno Glacier in Patagonia, Argentina. She has enjoyed fried tarantulas and beer in Thailand. She has sampled the exotic fares of the Greek Isles of Santorini. In addition, she likes to skydive.
She frequents Africa; Tanzania is where her “kids” are. She has several young people she has personally mentored and sponsored over the years. She talks to them regularly and flies over to check on their progress. Her face lights up when she talks about her time on their Mount Kilimanjaro. After all, it is the highest peak in Africa.
Indya Martin, a local resident, even wrote an award-winning song about Browne’s African connection. You can listen to it on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99Ag1Ah10X8.
Martin has an awesome video of Browne paragliding in Nepal. She shared the sky with vultures, eagles and kites. They wove around the towering Himalayan Mountains high above villages, temples, and lakes for 40 minutes.
She says Easter Island, Rapa Nui, is a real gem with so many spectacular views. She had a wondrous time climbing around the hundreds of massive moai listening to the whispers of the ancients who carved them. It makes you feel so small and far away from the maddening crowds.
She boarded the Trans-Siberian Express (the longest railway line in the world) and went from Moscow to Mongolia and beyond. She hopped off of the train in the Gobi desert for a camel ride before continuing on to the East Sea.
Meeting new people is an awesome part of being a world traveler, said Browne. They created a ruckus when she hooked up with the “four chicas” on their spring break in Chile. They baked their buns with the oldest mummies in the world in Atacama Desert.
Thirty years ago, Browne decided she wanted to learn to do facials to support her addiction. She took off for a year and went to Switzerland to learn the old world ways. She became an esthetician and began doing real European facials here. (She’s not squeamish; she’s a sadist when it comes to blemish extractions.)
It is a win-win situation for Browne’s clients. For an hour or two you can close your eyes, have a world tour, and a world class facial all at the same time. She also does body wraps, eyebrow waxing, face peels, lash tinting, and makeup, and has her own line of skin care products. Give her a call at 863-385-2178; better hurry, she’s soon to be off again.
Browne explained there’s a big difference between a tourist and a traveler. “Travelers take things in stride; if a plane is late it is no big deal. You don’t get upset; you just occupy yourself while you wait. We know how to travel light too.” Just Friday morning she was lecturing one of her trekking buddies on how not to exceed the suitcase weight limit. She told her she didn’t need 18 pair of underwear, she only needed six!
On the traveling friends next trip, they are going down The Silk Road in central Asia. It was an ancient network of terrestrial trade routes connecting East Asia and Southeast Asia with East Africa, West Asia and Southern Europe that still spans many countries today.
Browne is upset that the weekly flight to Saint Helena has been suspended. It would be a real bummer to hop on the plane in Africa, and fly east for six hours only to be told the winds are too strong to land. Somehow she is going to go there! It is one of the most remote islands in the world. She wants to see where Napoleon was imprisoned there in exile by the British.
By the way, Browne is only 85, and she has quite a list of of countries she is yet to visit. Her mantra is, “I am not done yet, it’s out there and I want to see it!” She says she will go and do as long as her health holds up. She feeds on the anticipation and she gets apprehensive before each trip, but once she’s on the plane everything else is long behind her.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.