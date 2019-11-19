SEBRING — Anyone with a love of agriculture who wants to get busy in the field doing research is encouraged to apply to Locus Fermentation Solutions.
The company produces soil additives to improve the microbe health in the soil, which then helps plants produce and have stronger roots, according to locusag.com.
The company is looking for an agricultural field research assistant intern to collect accurate data on various agricultural growing systems, including citrus, tomatoes, sod and other specialty crops, with regard to how well the company’s products help plant health, and ultimately, production.
The company is looking for people who hold or are pursuing a degree in life sciences or a related field, such as plant sciences, soil sciences or geology, from an accredited university or college.
In addition to general professionalism skills, candidates need to have familiarity with working with agricultural equipment, experience with field work and experimental design, an understanding of the agriculture industry and plant/soil science or a willingness to learn and also the ability to collect and document accurate data measurements on various crops.
Other skills and details are available through the company.
Interested parties may contact Human Resources Manager Lauren Hutton of Locus Fermentation Solutions at the office at 440-561-0800 ext. 132, via mobile phone at 440-822-6699 or online via LocusFS.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.