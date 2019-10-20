Newswire
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Luxury furniture manufacturer Aidan Gray will introduce Keaton Industries An Aidan Gray Collection line of lighting designed by Diane Keaton during High Point Market in High Point, North Carolina, next week.
This collection of ceiling lights includes bold black and white patterned shades with clean profiles, each with striking design elements. The number of patterns and options in hanging hardware available is a game-changer because the mood in a room changes and gives the lights a chameleon-like freshness. Versatility is the result, a word that could easily describe Keaton’s multifaceted roles as an actress.
Keaton had a casual conversation Friday at the High Point Market Theater where she discussed her inspiration for this line and her passion for design.
“Whether in film, fashion or interiors, Diane is known for her iconic point of view, which resonates perfectly with our modern offerings,” says Randal Weeks, CEO of Aidan Gray. “Her mastery of black and white and penchant for creating industrial interiors brings sophisticated edginess to each room, both are reflected in the lighting we are producing.”
You can expect the same perspective in these lights that made her book “The House that Pinterest Built” so popular. The introduction, walks through the experiences that unfolded early that proved she has always had a keen awareness of her surroundings: “I told myself, one day I would live in a home surrounded by the beauty of simplicity and the reassurance of a repeated design element.”
For information, visit aidangrayhome.com/ki and follow @keatonindustries on Instagram.
