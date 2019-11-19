AVON PARK — The City Council approved a rental agreement with an experienced commercial pilot for office space in the terminal building at the Avon Park Executive Airport.
More than a year ago council decided it wanted only airport/aircraft-related businesses or entities in the terminal building.
The agreement council approved for a small office space meets that qualification with Eddie L. Hill opening an aircraft sales office.
In a letter to the city’s interim finance director, Danielle Philips, Hill stated he was initially interested in the space against the main lobby, which he believed was around 72 square feet.
He stated he was looking at adding a small flight school in the first-quarter of next year and at that time would require additional space.
Hill said the office space located next to the business conference room with about 164 square feet would serve that requirement well.
Hill noted that he learned to fly as a very young boy in Avon Park with Don Gossick, former fixed base operator, as well as working a number of years running the airport FBO operation for Ben Hill Griffin.
“I look forward to returning and doing business here at my hometown airport,” he said.
The City Council approved the rental of the office space in the terminal for $75 per month plus state sales tax with the duration of the lease from Dec. 1, 2019 to Nov. 30, 2020.
