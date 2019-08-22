A recent letter made reference to the 9/11 attacks and whether we should have banned airplanes.
As a matter of fact, we did ban them. All air traffic in the country was shut down for an extended period, until we "figured out what the (h) was going on" and what to do about it. It was difficult, but we did it.
Can reasonable control of other weapons be any more difficult?
Margaret Hamilton
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.