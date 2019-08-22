A recent letter made reference to the 9/11 attacks and whether we should have banned airplanes.

As a matter of fact, we did ban them. All air traffic in the country was shut down for an extended period, until we "figured out what the (h) was going on" and what to do about it. It was difficult, but we did it.

Can reasonable control of other weapons be any more difficult?

Margaret Hamilton

Sebring

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments