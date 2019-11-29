SEBRING — The Aktion Club of Highlands County reached out Saturday, Nov. 23, to help one of its own members by cleaning and landscaping the yard of their president, Herb Adkins.
Adkins, who has cerebral palsy and lives on his own in a trailer with his little chihuahua Chloe, was struggling to keep up his yard around his trailer in Sebring. His flower beds were swallowed in weeds and trash was left laying to rot in his yard. His physical limitations prevented him from being able to keep up his yard.
“I didn’t know what to do since my neighbors considered me the eyesore of the park,” Adkins said.
That’s when the Aktion Club, a civic club for adults with disabilities sponsored by the Kiwanis, stepped in and unanimously voted that they were going to help him spruce up his yard. Ten members of the club rolled up their sleeves to work six hours in Adkins’ yard after they finished another yard project earlier that morning.
“We were determined to make Herb’s yard the most beautiful home in the park,” Vice President Elizabeth Horn said. “And we did.”
The Aktion Club even installed irrigation to his flower beds so the newly planted crotons, marigolds and lilies can thrive. Ross Vickers assisted with the assembly.
The club built rock gardens, trimmed bushes and trees, pulled weeds, cleared trash, set up a fire pit area, spread mulch and laid stone walls to make his yard look great. Once the work was finished and irrigation tested, a sign that Adkins’ dad built was mounted in his front yard that read “Herb’s Place” so he could proudly let people know that he lived there.
The club even donated bushes to the park so the landowner could let others beautify their homes.
“I can’t believe all the work that they did,” Adkins said with tears in his eyes. “It really looks nice.”
