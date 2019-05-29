AVON PARK — Members of the Aktion Club of Highlands County came out in force to help the Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park clean up their yard on Saturday morning, May 25.
There were 12 club members and their advisor Cindy Marshall working with four Moose Club members to rake and burn leaves, pick up sticks and trash, repot plants, clean gutters, mulch, mow, weedeat, plant flowers and trim branches and bushes. The beautification project took 5.5 hours to complete.
“It is truly amazing to see how hard the Aktion Club works together as a team to get a job done,” Moose Lodge Social Quarters Director Bobbie Jo Dunford said.
Robert Hendrix, owner of Hendrix Lawn Service and a Moose member, mowed the yard while Moose member and trustee Ross Vickers kept the debris burning. Dunford assisted and kept the work crews supplied with equipment and supplies. Moose member and trustee Ray Murdock also helped.
The lodge provided lunch for the Aktion Club members.
The Aktion Club and the Moose Lodge will be joining efforts in projects since the Aktion Club will now be hosting their meetings at the Moose Lodge. Both are civic clubs who help children and elderly in the community.
The Aktion Club will host its first meeting on June 20 at the lodge at 1318 W. Bell St. in Avon Park. They are planning a welcome home celebration at the lodge. Meeting time is 2:30 p.m.
The Aktion Club meets every third Thursday of the month.
The club is currently preparing for its Diaper Dump & Derby Day this Saturday, June 1, at Lakeshore Mall in Sebring from 1-4 p.m.
Local babies, under age 1, can compete in a 12-foot crawling race for a $100 prize. Register for the race at 1 p.m., June 1. Race will begin at 2 p.m. and finish when the last racer has raced. Depending on the number of entries, winners of each heat could have to crawl for the championship round.
Registration fee is one package of diapers to be donated to the Diaper Dump. Babies are disqualified if they stand and walk/run. Parents/caregivers must be present with children to help coax them across the finish line.
For details on how to help with this project, call Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.
