AVON PARK — The Aktion Club of Highlands County is once again reaching out to spread holiday cheer to 160 local children.
The club is seeking help from the community to provide toys, food or clothing for children served in the Gulf Central Early Steps program, Family Safehouse in Highlands County, Special STARS and GAP (Grandparents As Parents).
No other names can be added to the list at this time.
Unwrapped toys, cash or non-perishable food supplies are being accepted at Ridge Area Arc, 4352 Independence St., Avon Park; or Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, 130 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring. Checks should be made out to Aktion Club of Highlands County.
The club will wrap the gifts, tag them and put together food baskets for each family to be delivered by Saturday, Dec. 22.
This is the 11th year for the club to host this project.
For those who would like to “adopt” a child from the list, contact Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall at 863-452-1295, Ext. 124 or 863-443-0438. A complete list of the kids can be emailed upon request.
Once you select a child on the list, purchase two to three items, tag them with the child’s name and family number since there are several duplicate names and return the unwrapped gifts to Ridge Area Arc or call Marshall for pick up. Or you can donate any toy, food, gift cards or cash.
The deadline to return the gifts is Friday, Dec. 14.
