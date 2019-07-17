AVON PARK — The Aktion Club of Highlands County, Highlands Moose Lodge 2494 and American Legion Post 69 are joining forces to build 38 care packages to be sent to a U.S. Air Force squadron in Saudia Arabia.
The public can help by donating cash, personal care items (men/women); non-perishable food items or snacks such as jerky, candy that won't melt, crackers; reading material; games; puzzles; lip balm, etc. For those wishing to donate, make checks payable to Aktion Club of Highlands County and send it to Aktion Club, P.O. Box 1431, Avon Park, FL 33826.
The packages will be sent to a squadron being sent to Saudia Arabia. Aktion Club member Bobby Paradise, of Lake Placid, has a nephew who is a staff sergeant in this squadron. Aktion Club members will be writing letters to put into the packages for each squad member. There are 28 men and 10 women in this squad.
"The purpose of this project is to let the military know that they are 'not forgotten' and that we appreciate them fighting for our freedom," said Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall. "It just worked out perfect for us to have a club member who had a family member serving overseas at this time."
Deadline for donations is Aug. 15 so the packages can be shipped out before Sept. 11. For details on where to take donations, call Marshall at 863-443-0438 or Bobbie Jo Dunford at the Moose Lodge at 863-452-0579.
