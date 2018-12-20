SEBRING — Four gas station employees were arrested when the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Anti-Crime team conducted a sting operation to see if stores were selling alcohol to people under 21.
On Friday, Dec. 14, the HCSO’s team sent people under age 21 to 27 local retail establishments to purchase alcoholic beverages.
“The undercover person goes into the store and selects an item and walks up to the counter and tries to buy it,” Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said. “If they ask for ID, they have to show them their real (under 21) ID. If they ask their age or birth date, they have to tell them the truth. They can’t lie.
“I believe the last one [alcohol compliance check] was done sometime in April or May,” Dressel said. “We usually do two a year.”
The four people who were arrested in the alcohol compliance check were:
• Daniel James Curtis, 59, who was working at the Chevron on 1035 U.S. 27 South in Sebring
• Alba Pineiro Cruz, 43, who was working at the Raceway on 5100 U.S. 27 South in Sebring
• Fouzia Javed, 54, who was working at L&M Grocery on 1411 Roseland Ave. in Sebring
• Mary Ann Stevens, 58, who was working at Sunoco at U.S. 27 North in Sebring
The people who were arrested were released on scene without being booked, but they were given a notice to appear in court.
Although all the arrests were made in Sebring, authorities also conducted checks in Avon Park and Lake Placid.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the following stores passed the alcohol compliance check:
Avon Park: Citgo, 1310 U.S. 27 North; Market 27, 2951 U.S. 27 North; and Marathon, 3 U.S. 27 North.
Lake Placid: Citgo, 1070 U.S. 27 South; USA Grocery, 244 County Road 621; Winn Dixie, 1519 U.S. 27 South; Chevron, 2758 U.S. 27 South; and Gate, 134 U.S. 27 North.
Sebring: Shell, 6229 U.S. 27 South; Marathon, 3901 U.S. 27 South; Circle K, 2101 Hammock Road; Mobile Mart, 1409 U.S. 27 South; Marathon, 3641 U.S. 27 South; Jayvee Convenience, 11911 U.S. 27 South; Mobile, 8000 U.S. 27 South; Circle K, 7916 U.S. 27 South; Circle K, 3030 U.S. 27 South; and Marathon, 3641 U.S. 27 South.
A quick scan of the stores selected for compliance checks shows that almost all of them are gas stations or convenience stores. The Highlands News-Sun asked the Sheriff’s Office why more grocery stores were not selected.
“We do grocery stores occasionally, but it is not as big of a problem there as it is at convenience stores,” Dressel said. “Grocery stores usually have multiple employees and managers on site during operating hours, which makes it less likely for someone to not check ID.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.