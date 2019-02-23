Recently my honorary son Paul bought Don and me a WiFi-enabled speaker. Additionally, the speaker touts itself as “Alexa-enabled.” This means that it can do Alexa-like things, though not everything the app is reported to do.
For those of you not tech-savvy, Alexa is Amazon’s version of a virtual assistant, capable of responding to voice commands from anyone who simply says her name (I call Alexa “her” because she has a female name and a female voice). The speaker usually sits in my kitchen but I brought it to my office so I could experiment with it.
It wasn’t hard to figure out how to set her up (she needs a WiFi network in order to work) and then it was just a matter of figuring out what she was capable of. Don, Paul, and I have already mastered one command: “Alexa, stop.” It is used often when she’s going on with something and we want to get on with our lives.
So far, I’ve used Alexa to check on the weather and the news. She does play music, but not everything I like is in her library that came with my Amazon Prime membership. If I wanted to pay more, I’d get more songs, but I’m cheap. So, I simply switch the speaker to Bluetooth mode and use my trusty iPad to access those songs.
She’s also handy for setting a timer when I need one. A friend discovered she’s capable of basic math calculations, but higher math eludes her. She theoretically could control other “smart” devices in my house but since I don’t have any, I can’t test that out.
She can apparently also play games. Alexa recommended a game called “Escape Room” to me. I was going to play until I realized it would take a lot more time than I had to invest in it and quickly used the handy, “Alexa, stop” command.
You must be careful with Alexa. Say her name and she is listening. And who knows how she might interpret an innocent remark on your part?
Well, according to an article on https://christianchronicle.org, a few people have an idea about that. It seems that a preacher, while delivering a sermon, commanded Alexa to buy $28 of toilet paper – and she obeyed.
I am not kidding. Phil Brookman, who preaches at Memorial Road Church of Christ in Oklahoma City, based his message on 1 Corinthians 12, where the apostle Paul talks about the many parts of the body functioning as one.
One of those listening to the sermon that morning was Bethany Becknell, who was home with a sick child. She was watching the sermon through the congregation’s online video streaming service.
Brookman talked about how easy it was for us these days to live separate lives, and how even shopping had become depersonalized. Instead of going to the store and being with others, one only need say, “Alexa, order toilet paper.”
When Brookman said that, Bethany Becknell heard Alexa’s voice from her master bedroom reply, “OK, I’ve added it to your cart.”
When Bethany checked her Amazon app, sure enough, there was an order for 60 double rolls of toilet paper totaling nearly $28. She managed to cancel the order – but not before she sent a screenshot of it to her husband, who was at the service with her other son.
Her husband showed it to Brookman after services and joked, “You owe me $28.”
Brookman was quite amused and learned that two other church members with Amazon devices had similar experiences. For a second morning service, he opted to add the screenshot to his sermon and changed his example to, “Alexa, donate $500 to the Memorial Road Church of Christ.”
No word on if that worked.
So, the moral of this tale is, be careful what you say around Alexa. She’s quite willing to do what you tell her, within limits. I just wish she cleaned houses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.