SEBRING — Ayla Akel opened her All American Grill on the Sebring Parkway just over a year ago. During that time, her eatery has scored high among her customers. In fact, Google rates it at 4.6 out of 5 stars. Akel says that is about to jump to 4.9.
All American Grill started out as a breakfast and lunch spot, and is now open for dinner as well. In fact, the USDA choice, prime rib served on Friday night is sold out by 7:30. But don’t worry, that night you can also choose from New York strip, fried chicken, grilled salmon, shrimp scampi and more.
Breakfast begins at 6 a.m. Lunch takes over at 11 a.m. In the evening, lunch and dinner entries are available. Monday through Thursday, they close at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, it’s 8 p.m. On Sunday, they shorten it to 3 p.m.
Akel does most of the cooking herself and uses the best ingredients. She says her biscuits and gravy are really popular, along with the hunter’s omelet. Although it’s not exactly All American, people love her Mexican omelet, with onions and chorizo cheddar cheese served with home fries.
She makes smothered chicken, lasagna, spaghetti, and fresh burgers too. Want something different? Try the wild salmon burger. On cool days, there’s homemade chili or a bowl of hot soup. Kids will love the children’s menu, which includes corn dogs.
At the bar, Bud, Bud Light and Shock Top draft beers come out of the tap ice cold. Plus, there’s a separate Pub-Fare menu for patrons who prefer to dine at the full bar. Those choices are burgers, pork sliders, crispy chicken sandwiches, chili cheese fries or nachos and chicken wings. Now, you can even play pool, shoot darts and test your skill at the bowling game.
“I want to be the neighborhood hang-out,” Akel said. Already, groups like the Lion’s Club, the Purple Heart Organization, the Ridge Road Runners and several other church and civic groups meet at her restaurant.
All American Grill is at 3400 Sebring Parkway, about a mile east of U.S. 27. The phone number is 863-402-0590. Call ahead for take-out or large parties.
