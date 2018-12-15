As the crowded airliner was about to take off, the peace was shattered by a 5-year-old boy who picked that very moment to throw a tantrum. No matter what his frustrated and embarrassed mother did to try to calm him down, the boy continued to scream furiously and kick the seats of those around him.
Suddenly, from the rear of the plane, an elderly man in the uniform of an Air Force general slowly walked up the aisle. Stopping the flustered mother with an upraised hand, the white-haired, soft-spoken general leaned down and, motioning toward his chest, whispered something into the boy’s ear. Instantly, the boy calmed down, gently took his mother’s hand, and quietly fastened his seatbelt. All the other passengers burst into spontaneous applause.
As the general slowly made his way back to his seat, one of the cabin attendants touched his sleeve. “Excuse me, General,” she asked quietly, “but what magic words did you use on that little boy?” The old man smiled serenely and replied, “I showed him my pilot’s wings, service stars, and battle ribbons. Then I explained that those emblems entitled me to throw one passenger out of the plane door on any flight I choose.”
A general is a man of great authority. He is over many men, and each of those men strictly follow each one of his commands. However, an earthly general’s authority is limited. It may be limited only to the soldiers who serve under him. It may be limited only to his branch of the military. Or, it may be limited only to the nation under which he serves. But, there is One whose authority is without limits, and that One is Jesus Christ.
After Jesus had been crucified, buried in a tomb, and resurrected on the third day, Matthew 28:16-20 records the following account before His ascension into Heaven: “But the eleven disciples proceeded to Galilee, to the mountain which Jesus had designated. When they saw Him, they worshiped Him; but some were doubtful. And Jesus came up and spoke to them, saying, “All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.””
After Jesus established that He had been given “all authority,” He gave His disciples the command to go and make other disciples of all the nations. This would be accomplished in two ways:
(1) Baptizing in the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
(2) Teaching obedience to all of Jesus’ commands.
If Jesus has “all authority,” who am I to disobey any of His commands? To disobey one in authority invites trouble, but to disobey the One with all authority invites eternal death.
Are you a disciple of Jesus Christ? Have you been baptized? Are you obeying all that is commanded of you? If not, then submit yourself to Jesus Christ and obey His authority
today.
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find them on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail them at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.
