With regard to President Trump's proposed tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico — I am all for it!
I suggest President Trump call a national news conference to discuss his plan to implement a 5% (which could rise to 25% over time) tariff on all goods from Mexico for U.S. consumption.
President Trump should state that the tariffs will go directly to the US Treasury so as to pay for all present and future costs of illegal immigration and refugees now flooding into the U.S. in nearly unprecedented numbers — and no longer is the federal government going to borrow money from China et al, to pay for illegal immigration and refugees — adding this cost to the country's $22 trillion national debt.
I contend that if US taxpayers have a problem with the tariffs and the higher cost of goods, they should complain and demand that Congressional Democrats in Washington stop sitting on their hands, and pass immigration legislation that President Trump will sign that ends the insane illegal immigrant/refugee invasion on our southern border once and for all.
Maybe when the US consumer has to start paying for the cost of illegal immigration and refugees now (via the tariffs) — and not deferring payment decades down the road (for later generations to pay) by borrowing money and adding it to the national debt — they will demand some accountability of the Democrat Party's irresponsible failure to work with the Republicans to pass effective border control and sensible immigration policy.
Walter Darnall
Lake Placid
When the alleged president said, "we love the under educated"and followed it up later with "Republicans are the dumbest group of voters", he had you in mind. Under his toxic administration, the Republik Party has dissolved into a scourge of bias, ineffectiveness and chaos. You don't know what a tariff is. All you know is that because your Exalted Dear Leader has an 'R' after his name, he must be ok. Ah the humanity.
