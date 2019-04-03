Surely you have heard the phrase, “laughter is the best medicine.” I love to make others laugh and I too love to laugh. Like sneezing, laughter can be contagious. Ever just started laughing along with someone to the point you were almost breathless, only to ask yourself what in the world you were laughing at? You have no idea what was funny; you just found yourself caught up in the moment, laughing until you were crying. It was great, wasn’t it?
Humor is a great way to battle stress and all the negativity that surrounds us daily. And we all know there is plenty of negativity. It’s like double coupon day out there for some folks; they can be rude and intolerant. Somehow they lost sensitivity in their “funny bone.”
There is medical research that backs up the claims that laughter is good for your health. Even the health wizards from The Mayo Clinic stepped out from behind the curtain to discuss the topic in an article under Healthy Lifestyle-Stress Management called “Stress relief from laughter? It’s no joke.” They discuss the short- and long-term effects humor can have on the body.
They claim laughter can stimulate many of the body’s organs by increasing oxygen-rich air. It can even increase the endorphins released by your brain. Some of the more long-term effects include improvements to your immune system, pain relief, as well as improving your mood and personal satisfaction. I don’t know about you, but that’s worth listening to some good knock-knock jokes.
Afraid you can’t be funny? Don’t worry; you have a humerus bone in your body. OK, maybe that was a bad attempt at humor. But sometimes silly jokes are just what the doctor ordered. Recently, we have seen a surge in popularity for videos called “Bad Dad Jokes.” These are some of the worst jokes ever to pass the human lip. For instance, “what do you call a fake noodle? An Impasta!” Come on, you know you chuckled a little. You get the idea, the objective is just add some laughter to your day and reap the hilarious benefits.
My grandfather was a man who could tell a great joke. He could recall the smallest details that really ignited the punchline. If you were unfortunate enough to have anything in your mouth you were likely going to spray niblets everywhere. He would have me rolling for hours. My wife is by far one of the funniest people I know. She has a spectacular sense of humor. She did, after all, marry me. Like me, she can’t recite a joke verbatim to save her life though. But situational comedy is her thing. She never tries to be funny either, she just is. She is quick witted and has an ability to snap back with a hilarious comeback. She can pull funny out of thin air, like a street magician.
Next time you’re having a bad day, find a moment to laugh. If you have a favorite comedian, look up some of their videos on YouTube or whatever app you use. A five-minute break from the world to split a stitch could make a huge difference. Tell your boss I said it was OK. Let me know how it goes with that.
So as your newly self-appointed laughter physician, I am prescribing you a healthy portion of humor in your daily activity. Laughter after all is the best medicine, and that is more than just my opinion.
James Fansler is Lake Placid police chief. He can be reached at lakeplacidchief@gmail.com .
