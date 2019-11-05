By Highlands News-Sun staff
The Sebring Blue Streaks were in cross country action at the Class 3A-Region 4 meet in Stuart on Saturday, where the boys team punched a ticket to the state meet by virtue of a seventh-place finish. The top eight teams and 15 individuals advance to the state meet, which take place this Saturday at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee.
Daniel Morgan led the Sebring boys with a 14th-place finish in a time of 18:15.1, while teammate Ian Velez was 18th in a time of 18:28.3. Matthew Andrews was 56th in 19:41.4, followed by David Garcia, who was 60th in 20:07.8 and Miguel Arceo rounded out the scoring with a 72nd-place finish in 20:46.5.
William Carroll finished 76th in 20:59.3 and Xander Farrow was 79th in 21:04.8.
Sebring finished with a total of 209 points, just six points shy of sixth-place American Heritage and well clear of eighth-place Suncoast, who had 234 points.
The Sebring girls placed 13th in the team standings and were paced by Felicity Velez, who finished in 26:58.1; Isabella Manint crossed the finish line in 28:49.2 and Arianna Bullington finished in 29:54.3.
Crystal Mendoza had a time of 30:19, Jacey Mandrell finished in 30:33.6 and Hannah Bauer had a time of 31:11.2.
Class 2A-Region 3 Meet
The Avon Park Red Devils and Lake Placid Green Dragons competed at Lemon Bay in the Class 2A-Region 3 meet, where Avon Park’s Emily Vargas qualified for the state meet with a fifth-place finish in 20:11.94 and Lake Placid’s Carlyn Bobo will also advance to state after a ninth-place finish in 20:58.59.
The Avon Park girls team placed 11th and the Green Dragons were 14th in the team standings.
Other Red Devil runners were Amanda Catania (23:58.33); Leawna Egan (25:24.46); Olivia Guerndt (26:46.11); Bridget Esquivel (26:48.78); Adrianna Martinez (28:24.41); and Brianna Martinez (28:41.46).
Lake Placid’s Francesca Chillemi finished in 23:38.64, followed by Clarissa Olivares (26:05.18), Rebecca Peitz (27:52.45); Daniella Chillemi (27:53.88); Veronica Chillemi (27:55.67) and Meredith Shin (35:27.34).
The Avon Park boys team placed 14th and were paced by the 19:43.64 of Christopher Manus, while Jaime Rivas was next among the Red Devils with a time of 19:45.90. Other Red Devils were Elvis Ortiz Gomez (19:54.02), I. Sanchez-Cabrera (19:56.74), Elvis Rodriguez (20:47.87), Alejandro Hernandez (21:18.21) and Josue Mendiola (21:41.08).
