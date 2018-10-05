I was recently approached by someone who told me how much they have received from my column. “But,” they added, “why don’t you ever write anything about the tremendous pain felt from the loss of a family pet who has been a part of the family for decades?”
I could absolutely feel this person’s pain. I empathized and united with her in her suffering. Having lost so many family animal members in my life, I have found that there is only one thing that you can submit to in dealing with sorrow … “Lord not my will, but Thy will be done.”
All of creation, the natural non-human realm and our pets are given to us as gifts. They belong to God …. He chooses to share them with us, to love us through them and to bless our lives with them. But, we have to be willing to allow God to be God. When prayers are not answered, trust God! There is a reason. When it is time for a beloved pet to “go home,” trust God. He has a place prepared for them …. especially for them. And the joy of knowing they no longer suffer should be our own joy. Who would want suffering for anyone they loved? The reunion that will come when we are once again reunited with our family members, human and non-human will be beyond words. “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard what God has promised to those who love Him.”
All animals love their Creator first …. they love man second. They respond to God always in all ways. How many have stopped to realize that God spelled backwards spells Dog?
A quote from St. Thomas Aquinas: “Therefore if we speak of the ultimate end of man with respect to the thing which is the end, then all other things share in the ultimate end of man, because God is the ultimate end of man and of all other things.”
Another quote from the great Theologian John Scotus Eriugena: “Christ wears ‘two shoes’ in the world: scripture and nature. Both are necessary to understand the Lord, and at no stage can creation be seen as a separation of things from God.”
And a final quote from Saint Maximillian Kolbe: “Our Father in heaven is the first beginning and final end of everything.”
You need not be troubled about the death of your beloved pet. Your beloved is with its beloved Creator. They await their earthly beloved. All things in our pet’s life and death worked according to the will of God. We were a great blessing and family to them while they were here on this earth.
A little boy in my religious education class who lost his puppy put it so succinctly when asked, “Does anyone have a special prayer intention they would like to make?” He replied, “I pray God keeps his eye on Puddles. He was only a puppy, and I know why he had such a short life,” he said… ”Puddles didn’t have to learn how to love like we do, he already knew how.”
From the mouth of babes comes great truths.
Our pets do reflect the love of a great Father, who loves all He has created. They come to us hard-wired to love.
We rejoice in their presence and we must rejoice that God loves them so much as to prepare a place for all. Animals are lucky … God has created and prepared a most special place for them. It is humankind that chooses not to love God. It is humankind that chooses to do evil.
Thank God that He reclaims the love He has sent forth.
I will never forget the evening my beloved 13-year-old Maltese, Rocky was called home. He had been suffering from seizures that evening. I was holding him close to me for hours. I passed him over to my husband because I needed to use the restroom. By the time I returned, Rocky had slipped away. I held in my arms all night, believing that I could “love him back to life.” Little did I realize that Rocky was being loved in a far more phenomenal way than I could ever give him here on earth.
A footnote in my Bible reads: God Restores; the meaning is probably that God allows no part of His creation to drop out of existence. Rocky, and all our beloved pets, have been restored and await our reunion with them.
This is what the Christian faith has always taught.
This is what we believe.
God is love and gives us an eternity with Him and all that we have loved.
JoMarie Grinkiewicz is involved in GriefShare, an adult grief support group, and Rainbows for All God’s Children, a children’s grief support group, at Catherine Catholic Church. For more information on either group, email JoMarie at jomarie@stcathe.com.
