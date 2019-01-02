Avon Park’s Emily Vargas continued her stellar high school cross country career with another impressive season for the Red Devils.
Vargas, who went undefeated in local competition, finished first at the district meet, placed second at the regional meet and capped off a highly successful campaign by finishing seventh overall at the Class 2A State Finals with a personal-best time of 18:31.
Vargas earned all-state honors and a medal for her seventh-place finish. The talented Red Devil athlete had ten consecutive sub 20-minute efforts and the girls cross country team has qualified for regionals in all three of her seasons at Avon Park.
“Emily has a great work ethic and loves to run,” said co-Avon Park cross country coach Pakitta Felix. “Her state run and time make her the best female runner in school history.”
For her ability and accomplishments, Vargas, for the third consecutive year, has been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“It’s really an honor to win this award for the third year in a row,” said Vargas. “It was incredible to compete at the state finals and to medal and be on the podium was an awesome experience. I’m looking forward to finishing my high school career with an even better effort next year.”
The Team
Francesca Chillemi, junior, Lake Placid — Chillemi was a team captain and had a personal-best time of 23:06 at the district meet to qualify for regionals. “Francesa is a true team role model,” said Lake Placid coach Sean Dolan. “She always showed her best effort in practice and at meets. Great runner and athlete.”
Hannah Bauer, junior, Sebring — Bauer was a solid runner for the Blue Streaks. “Hannah stood out to me because of her commitment to the team,” said Sebring girls coach Cassandra Marentes. “She always had something going on with all of her other extra curricular activities and her academics but it never stopped her from being at practice or getting her workout in.”
Amy Schlosser, senior, Avon Park — Schlosser had a season-best 22:05 time at the district meet to help the Red Devils qualify as a team for regionals. “Amy is a talented runner who worked hard to have an outstanding senior season,” said co-Avon Park coach Brojek. “She had a terrific year.”
Fatima Martinez, junior, Lake Placid — Martinez competed in her second year of cross country and had a solid season. “Fatima has a great attitude and was consistent all season,”Dolan said.
Maria Arceo, senior, Sebring — Arceo had a personal-best time of 26:33 for the Blue Streaks. “Arceo knew how to push and you could see her determination and effort put into every race,” coach Marentes said.
Amanda Catania, freshman, Avon Park — Catania had a personal-best of 23:46. “Amanda showed great promise in her first season,” said co-Avon Park coach Lee Pearson. “She ran in our No. 3 position in most races and was key to our advancing to regionals for the third year in a row. She should team with Emily to give us two of the area’s top runners for next season.”
Clarissa Olivares, sophomore, Lake Placid — Olivares had a personal-best of 25:47. “Clarissa started the season with a positive attitude to improve and did a great job,” said Dolan.
Arianna Bullington, junior, Sebring — Bullington was a solid performer for the Blue Streaks. “Ari was at every practice and rain or shine she always put in 100 percent effort into her workouts,” said Marentes.
Leawna Egan, junior, Avon Park — Egan had a personal-best time of 24:34 for the Red Devils. “Leawna is always eager to improve and her fine season-best time of 24:34 marked her as a future talent for the 2019 squad,” Brojek said. “A season of track will enable her to learn pacing and speed improvement that can set her up for next year.”
Daniella Chillemi, sophomore, Lake Placid — Chillemi competed in her second year of cross country for the Green Dragons. “She showed a consistent effort to improve,” coach Dolan said.
Miranda Bustos, senior, Avon Park — Bustos had a personal-best time of 24:37 for the Red Devils. “Miranda had a military dedication to her training,” Brojek said. “She was one of our most dependable and steady performers.”
Kirsten Oca, senior, Avon Park — Oca had a best time of 25:51. “Kirsten had a fine senior season,” Brojek said. “She is always upbeat and smiling and a joy to coach.”
Emily Tunning, freshman, Lake Placid — Tunning had a solid season for the Green Dragons. “Emily showed great effort and improved tremendously,” Dolan said.
Adriana Hernandez, senior, Avon Park — Hernandez was a four-year veteran for the Red Devils. “Adriana was a delight to coach and work with each day,” Brojek said. “She ran a season best of 26:35.”
Coach Of The Year
For guiding their team to the regional meet, Avon Park’s Pakitta Felix and Lee Pearson have been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year.
