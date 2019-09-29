ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, Sept. 29, the 272nd day of 2019. There are 93 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 29, 1789, the U.S. War Department established a regular army with a strength of several hundred men.
On this date
•In 1829, London’s reorganized police force, which became known as Scotland Yard, went on duty.
•In 1918, Allied forces began their decisive breakthrough of the Hindenburg Line during World War I.
•In 1938, British, French, German and Italian leaders concluded the Munich Agreement, which was aimed at appeasing Adolf Hitler by allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland.
•In 1978, Pope John Paul I was found dead in his Vatican apartment just over a month after becoming head of the Roman Catholic Church.
•In 1982, Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules laced with deadly cyanide claimed the first of seven victims in the Chicago area. (To date, the case remains unsolved.)
•Ten years ago: New York City terrorism suspect Najibullah Zazi pleaded not guilty to conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction in what authorities said was a planned attack on commuter trains.
•Five years ago: Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai was sworn in as Afghanistan’s new president, replacing Hamid Karzai in the country’s first democratic transfer of power since the 2001 U.S.-led invasion toppled the Taliban.
•One year ago: Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, agreed to pay a total of $40 million to settle a government lawsuit alleging that Musk had duped investors with misleading statements about a proposed buyout of the company.
Today’s birthdays
Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 84. Soul-blues-gospel singer Sherman Holmes is 80. Former Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., is 77. Actor Ian McShane is 77. Nobel Peace laureate Lech Walesa is 76. Television-film composer Mike Post is 75. Rock singer-musician Mark Farner is 71. Comedian-actor Andrew “Dice” Clay is 62. Actress Erika Eleniak is 50. NBA All-Star Kevin Durant is 31.
Bible verse
“For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God.” — 1 Corinthians 1:18.
How do you see the preaching of the cross? Your opinion of the cross says much about your commitment or lack of commitment to Jesus. Remember, the message of the cross contains the power of God.
