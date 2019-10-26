ALMANAC
Today is Saturday, Oct. 26, the 299th day of 2019. There are 66 days left in the year.
Today in history
On October 26, 2001, President George W. Bush signed the USA Patriot Act, giving authorities unprecedented ability to search, seize, detain or eavesdrop in their pursuit of possible terrorists.
On this date
• In 1774, the First Continental Congress adjourned in Philadelphia.
• In 1881, the “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral” took place in Tombstone, Arizona, as Wyatt Earp, his two brothers and “Doc” Holliday confronted Ike Clanton’s gang. Three members of Clanton’s gang were killed; Earp’s brothers and Holliday were wounded.
• In 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed a measure raising the minimum wage from 40 to 75 cents an hour.
• In 1979, South Korean President Park Chung-hee was shot to death by the head of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, Kim Jae-kyu.
• Ten years ago: A U.S. military helicopter crashed while returning from the scene of a firefight with suspected Taliban drug traffickers in western Afghanistan, killing 10 Americans, including three DEA agents; four more troops were killed when two helicopters collided over southern Afghanistan.
• Five years ago: Left-leaning Dilma Roussef was narrowly re-elected in Brazil’s tightest presidential election since its return to democracy three decades earlier.
• One year ago: Federal authorities captured a Florida man with a criminal history and accused him of sending at least 13 mail bombs to prominent Democrats. (Cesar Sayoc was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a judge who concluded that the bombs purposely were not designed to explode.)
Today’s birthdays
Actress Jaclyn Smith is 74. TV host Pat Sajak is 73. Hillary Rodham Clinton is 72. Musician Bootsy Collins is 68. Rock musician Keith Strickland (The B-52’s) is 66. Actress Lauren Tewes is 66. Singer Natalie Merchant is 56. Country singer Keith Urban is 52. Actor Tom Cavanagh is 51. Actress Rosemarie DeWitt is 48. Actor Anthony Rapp is 48. Writer-producer Seth MacFarlane (TV: “Family Guy”) is 46. Actor Jonathan Chase is 40. Olympic silver medal figure skater Sasha Cohen is 35.
Bible verse
“Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in him; and he shall also bring it to pass.” — Psalms 37:5.
This verse brings guaranteed satisfaction. Focus your attention on the Lord and enjoy His blessings.
