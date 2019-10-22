ALMANAC
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 22, the 295th day of 2019. There are 70 days left in the year.
On Oct. 22, 1962, in a nationally broadcast address, President John F. Kennedy revealed the presence of Soviet-built missile bases under construction in Cuba and announced a quarantine of all offensive military equipment being shipped to the Communist island nation.
•In 1797, French balloonist Andre-Jacques Garnerin made the first parachute descent, landing safely from a height of about 3,000 feet over Paris.
•In 1811, composer and piano virtuoso Franz Liszt was born in the Hungarian town of Raiding in present-day Austria.
•In 1934, bank robber Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd was shot to death by federal agents and local police at a farm near East Liverpool, Ohio.
•In 1979, the U.S. government allowed the deposed Shah of Iran to travel to New York for medical treatment — a decision that precipitated the Iran hostage crisis.
•In 1981, the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization was decertified by the federal government for its strike the previous August.
•In 2001, a second Washington, D.C., postal worker, Joseph P. Curseen, died of inhalation anthrax.
•Ten years ago: Mortars fired by Islamic militants slammed into Somalia’s airport as President Sheik Sharif Sheik Ahmed boarded a plane, sparking battles that killed at least 24 people; the president was unhurt.
•Five years ago: A gunman shot and killed a soldier standing guard at a war memorial in Ottawa, then stormed the Canadian Parliament before he was shot and killed by the usually ceremonial sergeant-at-arms.
•One year ago: President Donald Trump declared that the U.S. would start cutting aid to three Central American countries he accused of failing to stop thousands of migrants heading for the U.S. border. A bomb was found in a mailbox at the suburban New York home of liberal billionaire philanthropist George Soros; federal agents safely detonated the device after being summoned by a security officer.
Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale is 83. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 81. Actress Catherine Deneuve is 76. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 67. Rock musician Greg Hawkes is 67. Movie director Bill Condon is 64. Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 56. Christian singer TobyMac is 55. Singer-songwriter John Wesley Harding (Wesley Stace) is 54. Christian rock singer-musician Jon Foreman (Switchfoot) is 43. Actor Michael Fishman is 38. Talk show host Michael Essany is 37. Actor Corey Hawkins is 31. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki is 29.
“Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” — Psalms 119:105.
Living life without the benefit of the Word of God is like trying to see in the dark. Read the Bible and let God lead you.
