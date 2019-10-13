ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, Oct. 13, the 286th day of 2019. There are 79 days left in the year.
Today in history
•On Oct. 13, 1775, the United States Navy had its origins as the Continental Congress ordered the construction of a naval fleet.
On this date
•In 1792, the cornerstone of the executive mansion, later known as the White House, was laid by President George Washington during a ceremony in the District of Columbia.
•In 1845, Texas voters ratified a state constitution.
•In 1943, Italy declared war on Germany, its one-time Axis partner.
•In 1974, longtime television host Ed Sullivan died in New York City at age 73.
•In 1999, the Senate rejected the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, with 48 senators voting in favor and 51 against, far short of the 67 needed for ratification.
•In 2003, The U.N. Security Council approved a resolution expanding the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Afghanistan.
•Ten years ago: The United Nations Security Council voted unanimously to extend the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Haiti for a year.
•Five years ago: President Barack Obama huddled with some of his senior national security aides and with top administration health officials for the latest assessment on the government’s response to Ebola in the aftermath of a Dallas nurse’s contracting the disease.
•One year ago: President Donald Trump welcomed American pastor Andrew Brunson to the Oval Office, celebrating his release from nearly two years of confinement in Turkey. Crews with dogs went door-to-door in the ruins of Mexico Beach, Florida, looking for additional victims or survivors of Hurricane Michael.
Today’s birthdays
Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 82. Singer-musician Paul Simon is 78. Actress Pamela Tiffin is 77. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 73. Actor Demond Wilson is 73. Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 72. Pop singer John Ford Coley is 71. Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 60. Rock singer Joey Belladonna is 59. Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer is 59. NBA coach Doc Rivers is 58. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 57. Actress Kelly Preston is 57. Actress Kate Walsh is 52. Actress Tisha Campbell-Martin is 51. Olympic silver medal figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is 50. Country singer Rhett Akins is 50. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is 48. Actress Kiele Sanchez is 43. Former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce is 42. Singer Ashanti is 39. Christian rock singer Jon Micah Sumrall (Kutless) is 39. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ian Thorpe is 37. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is 30. Actor Caleb McLaughlin (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 18.
Bible verse
“And the serpent said unto the woman, Ye shall not surely die.” — Genesis 3:4.
One of Satan’s best tricks is to cast just a little doubt on the Word of God. Don’t believe him. He’s a liar.
