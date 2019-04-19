Often, in the midst of all that is going on in the world, and with all that goes on in each person’s life, it is easy to forget to say thank you. A few weeks, my mother was placed in the Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation Center. It was a difficult but wise decision and we are very grateful that the center is there.
This is not a large skilled nursing facility, but we have found it completely adequate. One of the first things I noticed in that early fog of family emotional reeling was the smell of the facility. It smelled clean. I looked around and discovered it is clean. When I was a pastor, one of the things I always noticed in the nursing homes where I visited church members and their families, was the smell. Some facilities were dreadful. Not the one in Lake Placid. It smells like…well…home. During breakfast, lunch and supper, it smells like the delicious foods that are being prepared. Otherwise, it smells clean. I am thankful for that.
The next thing I noticed was the staff. For the first time, I was walking this journey with my mother, not a church member. I was struggling because I lacked the emotional distance required to do ministry. The charge nurses are capable, professional, attentive, and balanced. In a nurse’s world of over 30 patients/clients/residents per hall, these nurses are amazing. When a resident interrupts their rounds, medicine visits, etc., they are kind, attentive, and helpful. When a family member has a concern, they stop and listen, empathize and then help, or advise, or answer questions.
The directors and various departments have been so helpful, whether nursing, risk management, administration, case management, etc. Every one has been quick to listen, capable, able to sympathize and empathize. They empower the family members by giving options and knowing how to shift gears, change directions, and sometimes punt when not sure.
More than anything, I am grateful for finding individuals and professionals who are willing to partner with families during very difficult times, for the care that they have shown us, and the genuine concern for families during these tough times. Lake Placid Home Health Center has figured out how to love their clients and families. They model it for us. And my family has experienced it firsthand. For that, we are most thankful.
Prudence Thayer-Klaene
Lake Placid
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.