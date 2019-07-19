Am I the only one that:
- Believes that Hillary Clinton and her cohorts are for some reason above the law of our land.
- Believe that President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence get more good done for our country before lunch than Obama and Biden did in eight years.
- Did not watch the women’s soccer because the coach did not have the guts to run off the woman who refused to honor the flag.
- Have changed my political party from Democrat to Republican.
- Believes the word "illegal" still means "against the law."
- Watches only Fox News because the rest of the media is bought and paid for by liberal socialists.
- Believes this country’s worst enemy is not China or Russia, but rather the far-left anti-administration faction here in the U.S.
- If I could buy Ocasio Cortez for what she’s worth and sell her for what she thinks she’s worth, I would never have to work again.
Ross Johnson
Sebring
> Am I the only one? Yes.
I agree 100% Mr. Johnson. Ignore the Libtards comments. Most Democrats while trying to form an opinion sit there and drool.
We're all entitled to an opinion. Mine is that your Anointed One, Mr. Trump sees himself as America's first emperor, which will not be allowed. He doesn't know that yet. He's a pestilence in a once-proud land. He has encouraged the uneducated American underbelly to be the squeaky wheel that gets too much free air time. America is not a single party dictatorship run by the Trump mob. We are a nation of varying views and those who aren't accepting of that can leave. Just as your imagined Sovereign said.
