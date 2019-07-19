Am I the only one that:

  • Believes that Hillary Clinton and her cohorts are for some reason above the law of our land.
  • Believe that President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence get more good done for our country before lunch than Obama and Biden did in eight years.
  • Did not watch the women’s soccer because the coach did not have the guts to run off the woman who refused to honor the flag.
  • Have changed my political party from Democrat to Republican.
  • Believes the word "illegal" still means "against the law."
  • Watches only Fox News because the rest of the media is bought and paid for by liberal socialists.
  • Believes this country’s worst enemy is not China or Russia, but rather the far-left anti-administration faction here in the U.S.
  • If I could buy Ocasio Cortez for what she’s worth and sell her for what she thinks she’s worth, I would never have to work again.

Ross Johnson

Sebring

