SEBRING – The Amateur team claimed the latest installment of the Highlands County Ryder Cup on Sunday at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club.
The Amateur team defeated the Pros by a final score of 15-11. The Pros started well and led by a score of 4-2 after Saturday morning’s four-ball matches that were played on the demanding Deer Run course.
The Amateurs stormed back in Saturday afternoon’s alternate-shot matches on Deer Run to take a 7-5 lead heading into Sunday’s 13 singles matches.
The Amateurs played solid in the singles matches that were played on Turtle Run and secured the first win for the Amateurs in the last nine years.
The Pros lead the Amateurs in the overall series by a score of 13-11. A match-play format is used.
“We have two great teams and it came down to the wire,” said Sun ‘n Lake Pro Andy Kesling. “The courses are in great shape and everyone is loving it. This is a great event.”
This is actually my favorite event of the year because I get to get out and play.”
In the Saturday morning four-ball matches, Amateurs Blake Liles and Mark Stockeland edged the Pro duo of Jason Beatty and Bob Forward 2 and 1.
The Pro team of Mike Lamere and Andy Kesling defeated Mike Hammond and John Vickers Jr., 3 and 2. The Amateur team of Rick Haas and Clay Davis fell short to the Pro team of JJ Acevedo and John Dean 2up.
The pro team of Tom Grammas and Rene Brown fell short to the amateur team of Pete Delongchamp and Mark Hopkins 3 and 2.
Pro team of Dave Schumaker and Nic Staffieri won 1up over Mike Browning and Jeff Klingbiel. Amateurs Ryan Chandler and Mike Moore were defeated by the pro team of Cody Brownell and Bill Davis 1up.
“It was tough Saturday morning,” said amateur Rick Haas. “It was a lot of fun but it was really tough. It was a bit windy but the course was in excellent condition. I had a lot of fun and my partner and I hope to do better in the afternoon.”
In the Saturday afternoon foursome alternate shot matches, the amateurs dominated winning 5-1.
Pros Brownell and Davis defeated Chandler and Moore 6 and 5. Amatuers Liles and Stockeland won 5 and 4 over Acevedo and Staffieri. Beatty and Forward fell Amateurs Delongchamp and Hopkins 2 and 1. Amateurs Hammond and Vicker Jr. eased past Grammas and Landry 1up, Pros Gose and Mollendick lost to Haas and Long 6 and 4 and the pro team of Kesling and Lamere fell short to the amateur team of Klingbiel and Browning 1 up.
Sunday’s singles matches were difficult because the golfers not only battled each other but they battled the elements.
Pro Acevedo and Amateur Moore’s match ended all square and they each received half a point. Pro Grammas was defeated by amateur Delongchamp by a score of 2 and 1, Amateur Klingbiel defeated Pro Moellendick 7 and 6, Pro Kesling fell short to Hammond 6 and 5, Amateur Hopkins was defeated by Pro Staffieri 5 and 4, Pro Kennedy and Davis were all square, Pro Schumaker was 1up over Long, Pro Landry was all square with Haas.
Pro Dean lost to amateur Saunders 5 and 3, Amateur Browning defeated Vickers Sr. 6 and 5, Pro Lamere won 1up over Vickers Jr., Amateur Chandler lost to Davis 1up, Pro Brownell and amateur Stockeland were all square, Pro Beatty fell short to Liles at 2 and 1.
“We had a great time this weekend and congratulations to the Amateur team,” said Kesling. “It’s a lot of fun because there is a lot of good camaraderie with all the players.”
