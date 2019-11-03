By INGRID UTECH
Correspondent
WAUCHULA — Are you looking for someplace new to go for lunch? Would you like a change of pace from the restaurants you usually frequent in Sebring? The Amazing Grace Tea House in Wauchula might be just the place for you.
Located in a renovated historic home built in the 1930s, the Tea House takes you back in time. The furniture and antiques in the main dining room evoke memories of the early Florida pioneers. The servers, in long black dresses and white bonnets, are part of the pioneer theme.
Tablecloths with lace table overlays and china tea cups, saucers, and plates probably would have seemed out of place to most pioneers, but at the Amazing Grace Tea House, they add to the cheerful ambiance and welcoming atmosphere.
If you come with a small group and want to dine in a more private and intimate setting, you can choose from among several themed rooms, all characteristically decorated. They include the Pioneer Room, the Victorian Room and the Christmas Room. Each of these rooms has a table that seats six to eight people.
There’s also a porch, should you choose to eat outdoors. The tables are set with the same decor as indoors.
The menu features a wide assortment of teas. If you’re feeling adventurous, you definitely should try the Amazing Grace Tea, which is an original blend of organic black tea and Hardee County citrus and blueberries. This signature tea is popular; customers can even purchase some to take home.
Luncheon specials consist of a variety of soup, salad, sandwich, and dessert combinations. As is befitting a tea house, there is a two-tier delight consisting of finger sandwiches and petit mixed desserts.
There’s also a chicken broccoli casserole, and on Fridays only, spinach quiche. Luncheon specials are a very reasonably priced $13.
But the Amazing Grace Tea House is not just a restaurant. It’s also a training program started by Sherry White Ministries. It helps the young ladies who prepare and serve the luncheons to develop job skills and people skills.
All are former addicts and are either participants or recent graduates of a one-year residential program in Wauchula run by White, which is called Lydia’s House. Here addicts learn to conquer their addictions and destructive lifestyles by dedicating their lives to God.
“It’s wonderful to see the transformation in girls who were formerly focused only on themselves and their self-destructive behavior … the absolute joy they get now out of serving other people,” White said.
The Tea House gets high ratings on Google — a 4.8 out of 5.0, based on 42 reviews.
The Amazing Grace Tea House is at 106 S. 4th Ave., Wauchula, which is only a 30-minute drive from Sebring. It is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Reservations are strongly recommended, especially now with the snowbirds in town.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.