By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners have extended local certificates of operation for three ambulance companies.
However, a representative of a fourth ambulance company warned against giving an extension — especially one dated retroactively — to Affordable Transport Inc., which had an expired certificate.
Rob Bullock, executive director of Marketing and Public Relations for Positive Mobility, warned county commissioners against approving a retroactive Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity.
“That’s not ethical,” Bullock said.
At issue was the certificate for Affordable Transport Inc., which expired in September. The state-issued license is valid, but requires ambulance companies to get a local certificate.
“We made a mistake,” said Richard F. Jenson, president for Affordable Transport. “We thought it was a five-year (certificate).”
When they discovered the error, his company pulled together the renewal paperwork as quickly as possible and sent it to Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief and Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor.
State-level officials told Jenson he would still be operating under a valid license, but would get fined for letting the local certificate lapse.
“We’re going to pay the fine. We made a mistake,” Jenson said. “We’re asking that you don’t take away our (certificate).”
Commission Chair Jim Brooks said part of the confusion for local ambulance companies was that the county went from having certificates handled by Emergency Medical Services to Fire Rescue.
Bashoor said, with the county transporting 900 patients from emergency calls per week, he needs the cooperation and partnership of private ambulance services to do non-emergency transfers.
The approved motion was to extend the ATI certificate from Oct. 1, 2019, to Feb. 4, 2020.
The other two companies given certificate extensions on Tuesday were:
• Atlantic Palm Beach Ambulance Inc., from Oct. 3, 2019, to April 3, 2020.
• Lifefleet Southeast Inc., from Oct. 3, 2019, to April 3, 2020.
They, like ATI, only really need an extension until Feb. 4, 2020.
However, County Administrator Randy Vosburg told commissioners the extra two months would give extra time to get certificate renewal information processed, if needed.
