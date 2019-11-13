SEBRING — Three ambulance companies had their local operating certificates renewed last week.
Highlands County commissioners voted to renew the certificates of public convenience and necessity for:
– Florida Health Services, doing business as Aeromed, as a Class 4 air ambulance.
– AdventHealth Wesley Chapel EMS for a Class 3 Advance Life Support transport certificate.
– Positive Mobility Inc., doing business as Positive Medical Transport for Class 1, 2 and 3 medical transport certificates.
Their applications were presented by Highlands County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Tim Eures.
They were among several companies whose certificates lapsed, in part, because Highlands County went from having certificates handled by Emergency Medical Services to having them handled by Fire Rescue.
Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said in early October, when three other companies got certificate extensions, that county-run ambulances transport 900 patients from emergency calls per week.
He needs cooperation and partnership from private ambulance services to do non-emergency transfers.
At the Oct 1 meeting, commissioners approved a certificate for Affordable Transport Inc. from Oct. 1, 2019, to Feb. 4, 2020.
They also approved extensions for:
– Atlantic Palm Beach Ambulance Inc. from Oct. 3, 2019, to April 3, 2020.
– Lifefleet Southeast Inc. from Oct. 3, 2019, to April 3, 2020.
They, like ATI, only really need an extension until Feb. 4, 2020.
