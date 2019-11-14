University of Utah student Suyog Shrestha turns on a TV in the student union on the campus in Salt Lake City as Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, makes his opening remarks Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The U.S. House launched the first public hearing Wednesday of Donald Trump’s impeachment investigation, the extraordinary process to determine whether the 45th president of the United States should be removed from office.